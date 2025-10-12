Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president to attend Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit

Turkish president to attend Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Egypt on Monday to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, following invitations from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and U.S. President Donald Trump, Türkiye’s Communications Chief Burhanettin Duran said, News.az reports.

On Sunday, Duran wrote on X: “Our President is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and to hold consultations with the leaders of the participating countries.”


