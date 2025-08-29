Turkish president to join SCO summit in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Tianjin from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a guest of honor.

On Sept. 1, President Erdogan will address the summit session to be held in an expanded format, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran shared in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

During the visit, Erdogan will also hold bilateral talks with his host counterpart Xi Jinping, and other participating leaders.

News.Az