Turkish president travels to China for SCO summit

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Tianjin, China, to attend the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a guest of honor.

President Erdogan will address the summit session to be held in an expanded format on Monday, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said earlier, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

During his visit, Erdogan will also hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other participating leaders.

