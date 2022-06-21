Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president, UK premier discuss situation in Ukraine

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a phone call on Tuesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Erdogan and Johnson also exchanged views on Turkiye-UK defense cooperation, as well as bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Turkish leader told the UK premier that a solution must be found for the export of grain from Ukraine.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

