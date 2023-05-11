Turkish presidential candidate withdraws his candidacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Muharrem Ince, head of Homeland Party (MP) and one of four candidates running for Turkish presidency on May 14 elections, announced that he would withdraw from the candidacy at a news conference on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye will be held on May 14, 2023.

Voters will elect a president for a term of five years. Early elections in the country were postponed due to the deadly earthquake. It is estimated that about 65 million voters will cast their votes in the elections (over 60 million in the country, and some 3.6 million abroad).

