Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers hold phone talks to discuss Gaza ceasefire plan

Turkish diplomatic sources report that Hakan Fidan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani discussed matters concerning the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire plan.

Turkish diplomatic sources reported that on Sunday, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone call to discuss the Gaza ceasefire plan put forward by US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing the Anadolu.

Fidan and Sheikh Mohammed addressed issues related to the implementation of the plan, the sources added.

No further information on the talk was shared.

On Sept. 29, US President Donald Trump unveiled the 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, disarmament of Hamas and rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle and talks for the next steps are due in Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday confirmed that his negotiating team will travel to Sharm El Sheikh as early as Monday for the negotiations.

The Israeli army has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

