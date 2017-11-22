Turkish, Russian, Iranian presidents meet in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian and Iranian counterparts on Wednesday to discuss the conflict in Syria, APA reported citing Anadolu Agency.

The meeting between Erdogan, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani in the Black Sea resort of Sochi was held to discuss progress made in the Astana peace talks as well as changes in de-escalation zones across Syria.



The zones were established to reinforce a cease-fire introduced by the three guarantor states in December last year.

