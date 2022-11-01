Turkish, Russian leaders hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

The presidents discussed regional issues, especially the latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Erdogan said he is confident that Russia and Ukraine will establish a solution-oriented cooperation and that the solution of the grain crisis through a constructive approach will also encourage the steps back to the negotiations.

Erdogan also thanked Putin for his sincere statements about Türkiye and himself in his speech at the Discussion Club Valday on Monday.

Russia on Saturday announced its suspension of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports,

News.Az