Turkish, Russian leaders hold phone talks

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Erdogan and Putin exchanged views on bilateral relations.

They also discussed prospects for the development of relations between Türkiye and Russia, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Syria, regional issues, as well as energy cooperation.

