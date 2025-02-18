Turkish, Russian presidents meet in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) shake hands as they pose for a photo at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on February 18, 2025. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital Ankara.

Several other top Turkish officials were present at the closed-door meeting, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the president’s chief foreign policy and security adviser, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Following the bilateral meeting between Erdogan and Zelenskyy, a working dinner will be held between the delegations, and an agreement-signing ceremony and joint news conference will be held.

Zelenskyy is paying the official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Erdogan.

His visit comes just shy of the third anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, and as reports of possible negotiations to end the war are making waves in Europe and worldwide.

News.Az