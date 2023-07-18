Turkish, Russian Top Diplomats mull Black Sea Grain Initiative developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish and Russian foreign ministers Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov have discussed the situation around the Black Sea Grain Initiative, News.az reports.

"The latest developments in the framework of the Istanbul grain agreement and the purchase of large-sized aircraft from Russia to extinguish forest fires were discussed," the Turkish FM said.

Details and results of the negotiations have not yet been disclosed.

Russia announced that the deal is terminated from July 18. The Russian side will be ready to resume it when the Russian part of the agreements is fulfilled.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the US and its allies will look for ways to replace the grain deal, but it will not be easy to find an alternative of the same scale.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul for 120 days, and then extended three times. One of the agreements regulates the procedure for the export of grain from the Kyiv-controlled ports.

The other part concerns access to the world markets for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers; its provisions remain unfulfilled to this day.

Russia last announced an extension of the deal for a period of 60 days on May 18 until July 17, warning that this time would be enough for an unambiguous assessment of how its terms are being implemented.

News.Az