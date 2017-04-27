Turkish supreme electoral body approves results of constitutional referendum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council approved the final results of the recent constitutional referendum, in which the presidential system was supported by 51.41 percent of voters, President of the SEC Sadi Guven said Thursday, APA reports quoting Anadolu.

"Voter turnout is 87.45 percent. 'Yes' was supported by 51.41 percent of voters, 'Against' was backed by 48.59 percent," Guven told reporters about the results of the April 16 referendum.

The country's opposition has demanded cancellation of the vote citing alleged vote manipulation by accepting some 2.5 million unstamped ballots, and the surfacing of several video files showing violations at the polling stations.

News.Az

News.Az