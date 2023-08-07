Turkish Top Diplomat talks off normalization process of Ankara and Baku with Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The process of normalization in the Middle East and South Caucasus has accelerated, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the "14th Ambassadors' Conference" held in Ankara, News.az reports.

"In order to ensure stability, prosperity and security in the South Caucasus, it is important that the normalization process of Türkiye-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations progress in parallel," he said.

News.Az