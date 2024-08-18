Turkish TURAN enters the Azerbaijani market
Financial technologies continue to rapidly evolve in the region, and one of the key players in this market is United Payment. The company plans to launch its new product , TURAN, in the Azerbaijani market in the near future, as announced by the General Manager of LLC "United Payment" in Azerbaijan, Edgar Abdullayev.
The primary goal of the TURAN product is to create a convenient and secure tool for transferring funds between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Specifically, users will be able to send money from Azerbaijan to Turkey with minimal costs and a high level of security. The service is expected to expand to other countries in the future, strengthening United Payment’s role in the region.
United Payment, which began its operations in 2015 under the name Birleşik Ödeme, received a license to issue electronic money, allowing it to establish a strong presence in the Turkish market. In 2017, a strategic partnership with the international platform Wise provided the company access to a wide range of customers interested in international money transfers. The opening of its first international office in Azerbaijan in 2020 marked a significant step towards expanding its geographic reach.
The launch of the TURAN product reaffirms United Payment’s commitment to the development of financial technologies in the region and its aim to meet customers' needs for fast and affordable money transfers. It also highlights the importance of strengthening economic ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey through the integration of advanced fintech solutions.
