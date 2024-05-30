Turkish TV channel airs new footage from four border villages returned to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish TV channel Haber Global has released new footage showcasing four border villages that recently returned to Azerbaijan without firing a single shot.

The villages are now under the vigilant patrol of Azerbaijani soldiers, with the Azerbaijani flag proudly flying at the posts, symbolizing the country's regained control and sovereignty over these areas, according to the TV channel.The Haber Global story highlights ongoing efforts to ensure the region's security. Continuous mine clearance operations are being conducted to make the territory safe for residents and to facilitate further stabilization.In addition to security measures, the report underscores that negotiations between the involved parties are ongoing, with the aim of finalizing a peace agreement. These talks are crucial for maintaining the peace and stability that have characterized the recent return of these villages.Azerbaijan’s border guards have taken control of four liberated villages in Gazakh district, the Office of Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev announced in a statement on May 24.“A border line stretching 12.7 kilometres was determined as a result of delimitation work. Four villages of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, namely, Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizil Hajili [6.5 square kilometres] were returned to Azerbaijan,” said the statement.

News.Az