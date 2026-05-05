Türkiye and Saudi Arabia plan visa-free travel deal

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Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are preparing to remove visa requirements for their citizens, marking a significant step in the continued normalization of ties between the two regional powers. The agreement is expected to be signed during high-level talks in Ankara on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal will be discussed as Hakan Fidan hosts his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, for a meeting of the Türkiye–Saudi Coordination Council. If finalized, the arrangement would apply to both ordinary and diplomatic passport holders, easing travel and strengthening people-to-people and business connections.

Relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia were severely strained after the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Ankara had accused senior Saudi officials of orchestrating the killing, triggering a prolonged diplomatic rift. Since 2020, however, both sides have gradually worked to rebuild ties, culminating in renewed cooperation across political and economic fronts.

During the upcoming talks, Fidan is also expected to emphasize Türkiye’s approach to regional issues, calling for “regional ownership” in addressing Middle East challenges. He is likely to reaffirm Ankara’s willingness to contribute to diplomatic efforts aimed at ending tensions involving Iran, while cautioning against escalation around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The anticipated visa waiver deal highlights how far relations have recovered since 2021, when Türkiye softened its stance on Khashoggi’s killing and launched a broader effort to mend ties with regional powers, including Riyadh. If implemented, the move could further accelerate economic cooperation, tourism flows, and political coordination between the two countries.

News.Az