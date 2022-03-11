Turkish, US leaders discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday held a phone conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

During the phone talk, the two presidents discussed bilateral ties as well as the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Turkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Erdogan said it is important that Turkiye is in a facilitator position in search of a solution to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Even organizing a tripartite meeting of foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia, and Ukraine in Antalya is a diplomatic victory by itself, Erdogan added.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Ukraine, and Russia met early Thursday with the aim of reaching a lasting peace as the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its third week.

The high-level tripartite meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkiye and lasted for more than an hour.

News.Az