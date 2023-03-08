Turkish VP sends letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani PM
- 08 Mar 2023 00:26
- Politics
Vice-President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay has sent a letter of gratitude to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, News.Az reports.
Oktay thanked for the support and solidarity shown by Azerbaijan to the Turkish state and people over the devastating earthquake, which hit the Kahramanmaras region of Türkiye.