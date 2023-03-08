Yandex metrika counter

Turkish VP sends letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani PM

Turkish VP sends letter of gratitude to Azerbaijani PM

Vice-President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay has sent a letter of gratitude to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, News.Az reports.

Oktay thanked for the support and solidarity shown by Azerbaijan to the Turkish state and people over the devastating earthquake, which hit the Kahramanmaras region of Türkiye.


