Türkiye and France explore critical minerals cooperation

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Türkiye and France are exploring closer cooperation in critical minerals as both countries look to strengthen supply chain security and expand collaboration in sectors linked to clean energy and advanced technologies.

France’s interministerial delegate for strategic minerals and metals supplies, Benjamin Gallezot, said discussions held in İstanbul during the OECD Critical Minerals Forum in April provided an important platform for advancing dialogue on potential partnerships, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gallezot noted that global demand for critical minerals is rising rapidly due to their essential role in industries such as renewable energy, batteries, electronics, and manufacturing. He stressed that expanding production and diversifying supply chains has become a strategic priority for many countries.

He said Türkiye stands out due to its combination of industrial capacity and natural resource potential, making it a strong candidate for deeper cooperation with France in this field.

According to him, both sides have already begun discussions on possible areas of collaboration, including technology transfer, technical partnerships, and investment support. Several French institutions have already invested in Türkiye’s critical minerals sector, though no joint projects have been finalized yet.

France, which currently holds the G7 presidency, is also seeking to strengthen dialogue between G7 members and other countries on mineral supply policies and long-term cooperation frameworks.

Gallezot highlighted France’s own expertise in rare earth technologies, noting its long history in developing separation techniques and its ongoing efforts to expand domestic mining and processing capacity, including a major lithium project aimed at supporting electric vehicle production.

He emphasized that building resilient global supply chains will require international cooperation, combining resources, technology, and financing from multiple partners to reduce dependence on limited suppliers.

News.Az