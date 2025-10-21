Türkiye and Kuwait sign four key agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye and Kuwait signed four major agreements on Tuesday in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The agreements were finalized following bilateral and inter-delegation meetings at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace, covering maritime transport, energy cooperation, direct investment incentives, and the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Kuwait’s Interior Ministry signed a maritime transport agreement along with a memorandum of understanding for mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates, represented by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah. In the energy sector, Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Kuwaiti Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Minister Subaih Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaizem signed a cooperation memorandum. Additionally, Türkiye’s Presidential Investment and Finance Office and Kuwait’s Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) signed a memorandum on direct investment incentives, represented by Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu and Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony and held inter-delegation meetings with Emir Mishal. He also presented a model of Türkiye’s homegrown electric car, TOGG, as a gift. Kuwait is the first stop on Erdoğan’s three-day Gulf tour, which will also include Oman and Qatar.

