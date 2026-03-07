Türkiye and Spain see historic trade and tourism growth

The growing relationship between Türkiye and Spain has led to record trade and tourism figures, with 2025 set to be a key year for their economic ties.

Shared political, diplomatic and economic objectives between Türkiye and Spain have positively influenced bilateral trade in recent years, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Increased interaction between citizens of the two countries has also drawn attention on social media, where messages highlighting “friendship” frequently reference tourism and economic cooperation.

High-level contacts in recent years have contributed to deepening bilateral relations, helping boost trade between the two countries by 29.2% in the 2021–2025 period.

Türkiye’s exports to Spain amounted to $9.6 billion in 2021, while imports from Spain totaled $6.3 billion, bringing the total trade volume to $15.9 billion.

Trade continued to grow in the following years, reaching $16.7 billion in 2022 and $19.3 billion in 2023.

Although trade volume slightly declined in 2024 to $19.1 billion, it reached a record level in 2025.

