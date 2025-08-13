Türkiye and Syria sign military cooperation and training agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The defense ministers of Türkiye and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on military training and consultancy following discussions in Ankara on Wednesday, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The neighbors had been negotiating a comprehensive military cooperation agreement for months, after the ousting of Bashar Assad in December, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since taking power.

Ankara, which has cordial ties with the new government, has also previously offered Damascus its operational and military support to fight Daesh and other terrorist threats.

Ankara has pledged to continue supporting Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity, providing training and technical support upon request from Damascus to strengthen its fight against terrorist groups.

News.Az