Türkiye appoints new ambassadors, representatives to missions abroad

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has appointed a host of new ambassadors and permanent representatives to the country's missions abroad, diplomatic sources said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Tanju Bilgic, who previously served as the Foreign Ministry spokesman, was named Türkiye's ambassador to Russia.

Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, the head adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to Algeria.

Other ambassadorial appointments included: Yunus Demirer to Paris, Rauf Alp Denktas to Warsaw, Yavuz Kul to Asuncion, Mustafa Ilker Kilic to Morocco, Mustafa Levent Bilgen to Kiev, and Nuket Kucukel Ezberci to Madrid.

Additionally, Nevzat Uyanik was appointed as Türkiye's permanent representative for the International Civil Aviation Organization.

News.Az