Turkiye , Armenia agree to start direct cargo trade at earliest date, Ankara says

Turkiye and Armenia agreed in normalisation talks between special representatives that the neighbours would start direct air cargo trade between each other at the earliest possible date, as they work to mend ties after decades of animosity, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Turkiye has been working to normalise relations with Armenia in coordination with Azerbaijan since December.

The neighbours held a fourth round of talks in Vienna on Friday, following the first meeting between their foreign ministers in years in March.

