Türkiye arrests Daesh suspect planning New Year attack

The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Burtakuçin, was captured in eastern Malatya province during a joint operation with local police, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

According to security sources, Burtakuçin was operating in Türkiye on behalf of Daesh, maintaining contact with sympathizers domestically and abroad, and attempting to travel to conflict zones to join the group.

Authorities seized digital materials and banned publications from his home, including Daesh software, images of the group’s flag, audio files promoting suicide attacks, and photos and videos of Daesh members and leaders.

The operation follows the detention of 115 other suspected Daesh members in simultaneous raids on Thursday, who were allegedly planning attacks against Christmas and New Year celebrations. Intelligence-led counterterrorism efforts prompted authorities to issue arrest warrants for 137 suspects connected to Daesh networks in multiple countries. Police raided 124 locations, capturing suspects and seizing weapons and propaganda materials, with operations continuing to locate remaining targets.

Türkiye has faced multiple Daesh attacks in recent years, including the January 1, 2017 nightclub shooting in Istanbul that killed 39 people and the 2015 Ankara train station bombings, which killed over 100.

Earlier this month, MIT also captured Mehmet Gören, a senior Daesh-K operative tasked with carrying out a suicide attack, in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and brought him to Türkiye.

Although Daesh lost its territorial holdings in Iraq and Syria by late 2019, small cells continue to carry out attacks worldwide.