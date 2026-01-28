Türkiye arrests six suspects over alleged Iran spying

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities have arrested six suspects — one Iranian national and five Turkish citizens — in a multi-province operation over allegations of political and military espionage for Iran’s intelligence service.

The coordinated operation was carried out under the direction of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in cooperation with the Istanbul Police Counter-Terrorism Division and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Investigators determined that the suspects were in direct contact with intelligence officers linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the case file.

Authorities said the group collected sensitive information on Turkish military installations, including the strategically important Incirlik Air Base, as well as other high-value locations in Türkiye and in third countries. The suspects are also accused of providing logistical support to facilitate the alleged intelligence activities.

According to officials, the group conducted reconnaissance and surveillance targeting Incirlik Air Base, was involved in the smuggling of unmanned aerial vehicles through Türkiye for intended use against third countries, and transmitted the gathered intelligence directly to handlers linked to the IRGC.

Simultaneous raids were carried out in Istanbul, Van, Samsun, Yalova, and Ankara, resulting in the arrest of all six suspects.

Following procedures at provincial security directorates, the suspects were referred to court and subsequently remanded in custody on charges of political and military espionage, authorities said.

News.Az