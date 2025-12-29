Iran developing unconventional warheads for ballistic missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is allegedly developing chemical and biological warheads for long-range ballistic missiles, News.az reports, citing Iran International.

The outlet reports that the IRGC Aerospace Force is overseeing the work and relocating missile launch systems to eastern Iran, with activity said to have increased in recent months.

The claimed developments come against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions and concerns in Tehran about potential confrontation with Israel and the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida, where he is expected to discuss possible future actions toward Iran.

Iran International reports that Western intelligence agencies have recently increased monitoring of IRGC-linked movements. Military analysts quoted by the outlet say that, if confirmed, the development of unconventional warheads could significantly affect the Middle East’s deterrence balance.

Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons and says it remains committed to its international obligations. Iran has described itself as a victim of chemical weapons use during the Iran–Iraq war.

News.Az