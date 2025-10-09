Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia hold trilateral defense talks in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia held a trilateral defense meeting in Ankara on Thursday.

The discussions were chaired by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, and Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Chikovani. A protocol summarizing the outcomes of the talks was signed, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In addition to the trilateral discussions, bilateral meetings were also conducted as part of the event, focusing on enhancing cooperation in the defense sector.

News.Az