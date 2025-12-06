Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye bus crash leaves 7 dead, 11 injured

Photo: TRT Haber

A passenger bus collided with a truck near Bahçe district in Osmaniye, Türkiye, killing 7 people and injuring 11 others, local authorities reported.

The bus, traveling from Izmir to Gaziantep under the driver A.A., hit a truck driven by H.K., whose vehicle had stopped due to a blown tire on the Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep (TAG) highway, News.Az reports, citing TRT Haber.

Source: TRT Haber

Emergency teams, including ambulances and police, were dispatched immediately to the scene. Authorities confirmed the road was temporarily closed and identification of the deceased is ongoing.


