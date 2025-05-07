Türkiye deplores India's missile attacks on Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned India's overnight missile attacks on Pakistan.

"The attack by India created a risk of all-out war," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, condemning "provocative" steps and attacks targeting civilians, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Stressing that Ankara is following developments between Pakistan and India "with concern," the ministry called on the parties to act with "common sense" and avoid "unilateral actions."

It expressed Ankara's expectations for steps to be taken to de-escalate tensions in the region as soon as possible and to establish the necessary mechanisms – including in counter-terrorism – to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

"We also support Pakistan's call for an investigation into the 22 April terrorist attack," the ministry added, referring to an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Earlier, India said it had launched late night strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting "nine terrorist locations."

Some 31 people, including five in Pakistani-administered Kashmir, were killed and another 46 were injured in the strikes, the Pakistani army said. It added six places were hit by Indian missiles.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.

News.Az