Türkiye deports French national linked to terrorist group

Türkiye deported Denis Daniel Korkmaz, a French national involved in the PKK/KCK terrorist group's operations through the so-called France structure, security forces said on Friday.

Korkmaz, who had been under Turkish intelligence surveillance for some time, was engaged in illegal activities in France on behalf of the PKK/KCK, News.Az reports citing Turkish media. These activities included fundraising, recruitment, and transferring personnel and material to the terrorist organization.Korkmaz was apprehended after being identified in the Halfeti district of Sanliurfa province. He was deported from Türkiye after completing the legal procedures.In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks and launch attacks on both Türkiye and locals in northern Syria.​​​​​​​

