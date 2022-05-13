Turkiye eyes 42 million tourists in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye hopes to attract 42 million foreign tourists and expects tourism revenues to surpass $35 billion by the end of 2022, the country’s minister of culture and tourism said in an interview with the local Haberturk TV channel, News.Az reports.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy recalled that in 2021, Turkiye received nearly 30 million foreign visitors and tourism revenues amounted to $24.5.

The minister said the Turkish government is intending to expand the list of countries, citizens of which visit the Turkiye.

Ersoy also pointed to steps taken to promote Turkiye’s tourism potential on a global scale.

“I’m confident that we will return to the pre-pandemic level of 2019. Due to the war in the Black Sea, forecasts for the current year had to be reconsidered to some extent. We will achieve a target of 42 million tourists and $35 billion in revenue through alternative markets,” he added.

News.Az