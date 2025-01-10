Türkiye eyes Azerbaijan and Armenia to ink permanent peace: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We want Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a permanent peace agreement," Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said at a briefing for local and international media representatives, News.az reports.

"With the end of the occupation in Garabagh, a historic window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region. In this process, we are moving shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijan."The minister said that Türkiye has no chance to pursue an empty foreign policy: "We will strengthen our relations with the Organization of Turkic States"

News.Az