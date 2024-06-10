Türkiye fines Google nearly $15 million over hotel searches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye's Competition Board fined U.S. tech giant Google 482 million liras (around 14.88 million U.S. dollars) on Monday for failing to comply with an injunction related to hotel search queries.

The regulatory body said in a statement that Google had not implemented "precautionary measures suggested for hotel searches," blocking competing local search engines on its platform and undermining fair competition.The fine comes after the Competition Board launched an investigation into Google in March and imposed a daily fine of 0.05 percent of its 2023 revenue starting from mid-April until it complied with the injunction.The move follows a similar decision by the watchdog in March, when it issued an interim injunction against social media giant Meta, citing its potential abuse of dominance on its Threads and Instagram platforms.

News.Az