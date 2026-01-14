Türkiye, Iran discuss steps to ease regional tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss measures aimed at reducing ongoing regional tensions.

Fidan emphasized the importance of negotiations as a tool to ease regional tensions during the call, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

This marked the second discussion between the two ministers within 24 hours, following an earlier conversation on Tuesday.

Iran has been experiencing widespread protests since December 28, beginning at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the rial and worsening economic conditions. The demonstrations have since spread to multiple cities across the country.

Iranian government officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they call "riots" and "terrorism."

There are no official casualty figures, but the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a U.S.-based rights organization, estimates that more than 2,550 people—including both security forces and protesters—have died, with over 1,134 injured.

News.Az