Türkiye marks 101st anniversary of Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Wednesday marked the 101st anniversary of its Victory Day, commemorating the decisive defeat of the occupying Greek army in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials, and opposition leader laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. A minute of silence was followed by the Turkish National Anthem.

"Dear Ataturk, we are proud of reaching the 101 years of patrol of the great victory you describe as the immortal monument of the Turkish nation's idea of freedom and independence.

"Today, which is one of the turning points of our glorious history, we commemorate you, your comrades-in-arms, the honorable members of the Grand National Assembly and our Martyrs with mercy," Erdogan wrote in the memorial book at Anitkabir.

Also marking Victory Day, first lady Emine Erdogan said the Aug. 30 Victory is a sign of the will and determination of the Turkish nation.

"It is the message of hope given to the whole world by a nation whose heart beats with the love of the country," she said on X, commemorating Ataturk and all martyrs.

Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said the Turkish nation brought a new direction to world history on Aug. 30, 1922.

"The price paid for making Anatolia a homeland, the strength we derive from our past, the superior courage and foresight of our nation are the greatest assurance of our independence," Yilmaz said on X.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Aug. 30 is a heroic epic and a sign of independence.

"Aug. 30 is the day for us to be reborn with the love of the homeland and to exist in this land forever freely. Happy Victory," Kurtulmus said on X.

Marking the Great Offensive, the National Defense Ministry commemorated commander-in-chief Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, a national struggle of heroes, martyrs, and veterans with mercy, gratitude, and respect.

Stressing that Aug. 30 is the seal of independence, the ministry said: "Aug. 30 was the last day for the Greek army. Commander-in-chief Mustafa Kemal Pasha (ordered): 'Armies, your first target is the Mediterranean! Forward!' The Greek army was completely dispersed in the battle that lasted until the evening. Aug. 30 was now a day of Victory!"

The Great Offensive – one of the greatest military victories in history – was launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on Aug. 26, 1922, under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and ended on Sept. 18 that same year.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30 of 1922, Turkish forces fought the Battle of Dumlupinar (considered part of the Greco-Turkish War) in Türkiye’s western Kutahya province, where Greek forces were decisively defeated.

By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories which would collectively become the new Republic of Türkiye one year later.

News.Az