Türkiye "neutralizes" 5 PKK militants in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have "neutralized" five members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

No further details were provided in the statement posted on social media platform X.Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralize" in their statements to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.In 2022, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the PKK hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

News.Az