Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul wrap up

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral meeting among Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine aimed at seeking peace between Moscow and Kyiv concluded Friday in Istanbul.





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan led the talks, which took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye’s delegation also included National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin.

"We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life," Fidan said during his opening speech, addressing delegations from both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Turkish mediators.

The Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Medinskiy, presidential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate Director Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, and other officials.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov headed Ukraine’s delegation, joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Security Service Chief Oleksandr Poklad, Foreign Intelligence Service Deputy Head Oleh Luhovskyi, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, Oleksandr Bevz, and others.



(15:35)



Ankara calls for diplomacy as Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday called for a renewed commitment to diplomacy at the Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine trilateral meeting on Russia-Ukraine peace in Istanbul.

“We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace,” Fidan said during his opening speech, addressing delegations from both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Turkish mediators.

(15:10) Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine talks start in Istanbul Trilateral talks between Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine have kicked off in Istanbul. (14:22) Kremlin: Russia’s delegation in Istanbul in constant contact with President Putin The Russian delegation in Istanbul is in constant contact with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Sspokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "Our negotiating team [in Istanbul] is in constant contact. The president receives all information online, there are constant reports," the spokesman told journalists, News.Az reports, citing TASS. (14:02) Photo: TASS Russian delegation arrives for talks with Ukraine in Istanbul The Russian delegation has arrived for talks with Ukraine at the Turkish Presidency’s Dolmabahce working office in Istanbul, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The delegation’s motorcade arrived on the premises at 12:40 p.m. local time (9:40 a.m. GMT). It is expected that the talks will kick off after a welcome address by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

News.Az