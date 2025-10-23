Türkiye's international reserves hit all-time high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Central Bank reported that its official international reserves reached an all-time high of $198.4 billion as of October 17, according to figures released Thursday.

The total reserves rose 4.6% ($8.7 billion) from the previous week’s $189.7 billion, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

While foreign currency reserves slightly declined 0.1% to $79.6 billion, the bank’s gold reserves surged 8.6% to $111.2 billion, including gold deposits and swaps.

Additionally, Turkey’s IMF reserve position and special drawing rights increased 0.2% to $7.7 billion.

This marks the fourth consecutive record high for the Central Bank’s reserves. In the past two months alone, the reserves have set six new records, highlighting a continued strengthening of Turkey’s financial buffers.

News.Az