Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves rise to $77.7 billion
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves have grown by $6.7 billion, reaching a total of $77.7 billion.
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves have grown by $6.7 billion, reaching a total of $77.7 billion.
The announcement was made by Samir Nasirov, Head of the Statistics Department at Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, during a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.
“This once again proves the country's financial stability. The realized portion of the country's strategic currency assets has decreased by $275 million,” Nasirov added.
The average price of oil was $70.7 per barrel, while the sale price of gas amounted to $301 per thousand cubic meters.