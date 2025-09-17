Azerbaijan’s strategic currency reserves rise to $77.7 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves have grown by $6.7 billion, reaching a total of $77.7 billion.

The announcement was made by Samir Nasirov, Head of the Statistics Department at Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, during a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“This once again proves the country's financial stability. The realized portion of the country's strategic currency assets has decreased by $275 million,” Nasirov added.

The average price of oil was $70.7 per barrel, while the sale price of gas amounted to $301 per thousand cubic meters.

News.Az