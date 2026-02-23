Türkiye's solar, wind capacity hits one-third of total power: ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Solar and wind power now account for about one-third of Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity, according to data released Monday from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The ministry said that Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity reached 123,284 megawatts by the end of January, with solar and wind accounting for 40,689 megawatts, about 33 percent of the total, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US solar makers push for duties as India, Laos, Indonesia face scrutiny

Iraq says Turkiye will repatriate its citizens from ISIS detainees

11 vehicles collide in Turkiye, 20 hospitalized - VIDEO

Tanzania launches 20,000 solar home systems

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the government aims to increase combined solar and wind capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, adding that current levels are about one-third of the target.

The expansion is part of Türkiye's strategy to diversify its energy mix, enhance supply security and cut dependence on imported fossil fuels, according to Bayraktar.

As part of these efforts, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed agreements last week to build solar power plants with a total investment of 2 billion U.S. dollars in central and southern Türkiye.

Bayraktar said that the projects under these intergovernmental agreements would further advance the country's installed capacity and supply security.

News.Az