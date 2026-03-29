Türkiye's Trabzon hosts first Blue Economy Summit - PHOTOS

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The Turkish city of Trabzon hosted the inaugural Blue Economy Summit on March 27-29, marking a significant step toward positioning the Black Sea region as a hub for sustainable maritime innovation and cooperation.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including senior public officials, representatives of international organisations, policymakers, financial institutions, and industry leaders, all focused on shaping the future of the blue economy, News.Az reports, citing The Caspian Post.

Discussions centred on key priorities such as strengthening regional cooperation, developing climate-resilient infrastructure, enhancing coastal protection, and accelerating sustainable growth across the wider Black Sea basin. The summit highlighted the importance of coordinated action in addressing environmental challenges while unlocking economic opportunities tied to maritime resources.

The agenda spanned a wide array of topics influencing the evolution of the maritime sector. These included emerging blue economy trends, advancements in marine technologies and defence, innovative approaches to blue finance and entrepreneurship, and frameworks for international collaboration. Additional sessions explored maritime logistics, fisheries and aquaculture, sustainable tourism, the integration of artificial intelligence and data solutions, blue energy development, and strategies for environmental protection in the context of climate change.

Source: ktu.edu.tr

The event was supported by several prominent institutions, including the Trabzon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Karadeniz Technical University, Piri Reis University, Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, the Trabzon Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, and the Eastern Black Sea Development Agency.

Speaking to The Caspian Post, Recep İlhan Yıldız, Secretary General of the Blue Economy Summit Organizing Committee, described the inaugural gathering as exceeding expectations and setting a strong foundation for future editions. He expressed confidence that Türkiye’s Black Sea region has the potential to evolve into a major global hub for tourism and logistics, driven by sustained stakeholder engagement and investment.

“We anticipate strong participation from all our stakeholders in the upcoming summits, and we expect this engagement to grow even further. This was our first Blue Economy Summit, and I believe it has been a success. Naturally, the views of our stakeholders are what matter most,” he noted.

Source: ktu.edu.tr

In a separate statement to The Caspian Post, Merve Safa Kavakçı, First Deputy Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization, underscored the strategic relevance of the summit and its alignment with the organisation’s priorities.

“It is a great pleasure to be in Trabzon for this Blue Economy Summit. Blue economy is an important area that the BSEC focuses on,” she stated.

Kavakçı also highlighted Azerbaijan as one of the most active and influential members of the BSEC, noting its contributions to regional dialogue and cooperation.

“The BSEC is an international organization comprising 13 member states, and Azerbaijan is one of the most active and important members. Today in Trabzon, we are discussing how to build a sustainable blue economy in this very challenging and dynamic period for our region. Academics, civil society representatives, NGOs, and members of the diplomatic corps have come together to exchange ideas and work towards creating a better future for our planet,” she added.

News.Az