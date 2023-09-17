Türkiye sack national team coach Kuntz after underwhelming stint

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Sunday sacked the national men's football team coach Stefan Kuntz following a spell of underwhelming results at the helm of the Crescent-Stars, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The TFF management called the German coach and informed him their decision, according to Turkish news agency.

The coach and the national team have been under pressure following their recent 1-1 draw against Armenia at home in the 5th match of Euro 2024 Group D Qualifiers, before losing 4-2 to Japan in the friendly match in Brussels.

News.Az