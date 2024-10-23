Türkiye says ‘terrorist attack’ on aerospace firm leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A “terrorist attack” on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries, a large Turkish defense and aviation company near the capital of Ankara, left at least three people dead and 14 injured Wednesday, not including two attackers who were killed, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Apparent footage of the attack, which was broadcast on Turkish television and shared on social media but has not been independently verified, shows gun-wielding assailants opening fire and smoke from an explosion.Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas wrote on X that he was “deeply saddened by the conflict and terrorist attack” and said people were being evacuated from the facility.Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported that “an explosion and gunshots were heard on Wednesday” at the facility, adding that security forces, firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the area. The agency, citing local reports, said that personnel at the facility were directed to shelters during the attack.

