Türkiye sends myriads of tree seedlings to Azerbaijan

Türkiye sent 100,000 seedlings of coniferous and deciduous trees to Azerbaijan, News.az reports via the General Directorate of Forestry at the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The seedlings were grown in forestry enterprises in the Eskisehir, Konya, Mersin, Sanlıurfa, and Sakarya provinces.According to the directorate, the planting of these seedlings is scheduled in Baku and the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.Additionally, the directorate shared plans to support the brotherly country in combating the plant pest chestnut gall wasp (Dryocosmus Kuriphilus), which originates from China."This pest was found in Türkiye in 2014 and has since caused serious damage to forests and orchards in various regions of the country. Its natural enemy is widely used in the fight against the chestnut gall wasp.This year, Azerbaijan received 50,000 predatory insects, feeding on the chestnut gall wasp in nature, from Türkiye. The Turkish specialists will organize training sessions for their Azerbaijani colleagues on effective methods of combating this plant pest," the directorate explained.

News.Az