Türkiye set to expand deep-sea drilling fleet

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of Türkiye's deep-sea drilling ships will increase from four to six, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday, adding that with the addition of new vessels, Türkiye will rise to 4th place in the world in terms of deep-sea fleet.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara, the president recalled that Türkiye made the largest natural gas discovery in 2020 in the Black Sea, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

He stressed that the country completed the first phase with a daily production of 9.5 million cubic meters from 12 wells in the Sakarya Gas Field, adding that four million households are using the domestic gas currently.

He said that the country's daily oil production from domestic and foreign sources has reached 170,000 barrels.

"We will continue to work and add new investments until we achieve our goal of a fully independent Türkiye in energy," he underlined.

News.Az