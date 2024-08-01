Türkiye to consider opening border with Armenia after Baku, Yerevan normalize ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that Türkiye might open its border with neighboring Armenia only after Baku and Yerevan manage to normalize bilateral ties.

“A negotiation process is ongoing between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We need to prepare our scenario in case of its positive conclusion and work is underway in this direction. If it is finalized, we will activate the positive scenario, i.e. we can open our gates on the border,” Minister Fidan said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.Earlier it was reported that Turkish and Armenian special representatives Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan held a meeting at the border of the two countries on July 30, reaffirming their intention to continue the process of normalization of bilateral relations without preconditions.

News.Az