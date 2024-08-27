Türkiye welcomes normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia: FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye applauds the normalization of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Türkiye and Azerbaijan have always acted based on the concept of “one nation, two states”. We will continue to support each other both on good and hard days.I believe that we will continue to cooperate closely in the coming period as well for the sake of the brotherhood and friendship of the two countries. Thank you once again to my dear brother Jeyhun Bayramov. I will pay a visit to Azerbaijan at the first chance,” he said.Hakan Fidan also stressed that they discussed the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and added that Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to take joint steps to establish peace in the region.To note, Jeyhun Bayramov is in Ankara on a working visit.

News.Az