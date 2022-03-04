Turkiye welcomes Russia-Ukraine agreement on creation of humanitarian corridors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

Cavusoglu said Turkiye welcomes the agreement reached by Ukraine and Russia to create humanitarian corridors and ensure a possible ceasefire.

The top diplomats added that the creation of corridors will also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to different regions.

Russia and Ukraine launched negotiations on Monday, however, during the first round, the sides exchanged only demands and outlined their positions. On Thursday, the parties held the second round of negotiations, during which they agreed to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and for food and medicine deliveries.

News.Az