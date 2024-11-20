Türkiye’s Bayraktar TB3 makes history as first drone to land on short-deck ship

Türkiye's Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) became the first drone in world aviation history to successfully take off and land on a short-deck ship Tuesday.

"The Bayraktar TB3 has made history as the first unmanned aerial vehicle to successfully take off and land on the short-runway carrier TCG Anadolu," said producer Baykar, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The Turkish Defense Ministry celebrated the achievement, calling it the realization of an "exciting wait and dreams."Haluk Bayraktar, Baykar's chief executive officer, attributed the success to Turkish engineers' commitment to developing "the world's best" technology.The drone entered mass production in October and exports are expected to begin within six months.Developed by Baykar, a Turkish defense company, the TB3 has completed over 700 flight hours in tests, including a notable 32-hour continuous flight in December 2023 covering 5,700 kilometers (3,541 miles).Baykar's flagship unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci, are widely recognized in the global defense market for their technological innovation and operational effectiveness.

